JEFFERSON TWP. — Anthony P. Maslousky, Jr., 74, of Jefferson Township, and formerly Old Forge, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Lackawanna Health and Rehabilitation Center, Peckville. He is survived by his wife, Ann E. (Barthold) Maslousky.

Born Oct. 24, 1945, and son of the late Anthony Sr. and Anna (Brieker) Maslousky, Anthony was a graduate of the former Exeter High School. He proudly served his country for six years in the United States Army Reserves, and prior to illness, worked for Arlington Industries in Scranton.

A die-hard sports fan, his favorite pastime was certainly spending time with his family, especially the "apple of his eye", his daughter Linda. He will be forever missed.

He is also survived by his daughter, Linda Maslousky, of Jessup; his siblings, Jean Wilson and Sally Morton, both of New York, and James Maslousky, of Maryland; and nieces and nephews.

His family wishes to acknowledge the entire staff of both Geisinger C.M.C., Scranton, and Lackawanna Health Center, for the care, compassion and kindness provided to both Anthony and his family.

Private funeral service arrangements with burial at St. Casimir's Cemetery, Pittston, are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anthony's name to the donor's favorite charity. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.