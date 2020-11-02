1/1
Anthony Paul "Tony" DeAngelo III
Anthony Paul "Tony" DeAngelo III, fondly called "Dee" by family and friends, passed away on Oct. 29, 2020, at the age of 68, after a difficult battle with cancer.

Ever the entrepreneur and auto enthusiast, Tony was the proud owner of DeAngelo Auto Sales, most recently located in Exeter.

Tony was also a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be remembered for his lighthearted teasing and great sense of humor. He is survived by his wife, Paula; his son, Anthony; his daughter, Stacy and granddaughter Lilith; his son, Michael and wife Erica, and grandchildren Luca and Bella; his daughter, Minna and grandsons Andrew, Daniel and Anthony; and his faithful dog, Hank. Tony is also survived by his brother, John and wife Andrea, his sister, Kathy and husband Ken, and his brother, Tom and wife Marie, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Theresa DeAngelo Jr.

At Tony's request, no services will be held, but donations can be made in his memory to SPCA of Luzerne County.

For further information or to express your condolences to Tony's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.


Published in Times Leader from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
