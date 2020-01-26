GILBERSVILLE — Anthony G. Prushinski, 56, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 25, 2020, in the Seasons Hospice, Phoenixville.

Tony was born in Wilkes-Barre. He was a son of Marion George Prushinski and the late Theodore Prushinski. He was a 1982 graduate of GAR Memorial High School and a graduate of Wilkes University, where he received his degree in business administration. Tony also played football for both GAR High School and Wilkes University.

He was employed as a branch manager for the Automotive Finance Corp.

In addition to his mother, Tony is survived by his wife of 19 years, Doreen Suda Prushinski; and by his brother, Ted Prushinski and his wife, Julie, Bear, Dela. He is also survived by his niece, Alexandra Prushinski; and his nephew, TJ Prushinski; and by his aunts, uncles and cousins; along with countless other friends and family whom were blessed to know him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. John S. Terry will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Family and friends may call at the church 9:30 a.m. until Mass time Thursday. Parking is available in the church parking lots located in the back of the church on South Hancock St.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 17 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 or to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Tony's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.