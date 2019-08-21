WEST PITTSTON — Anthony R. D'Angelo, of West Pittston, formerly of Pittston, passed away on Aug. 21, 2019. Tony was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Margaret (Brennan) D'Angelo. Educated at St. John's in Pittston, he proudly served our country in the U.S. Army and was discharged in December 1947.

Tony's more than 50-year career as a barber began in the 1950s, when he started working in different barbershops during the day and attending barber school in the evening. Tony became a first-class barber, working in locations including the Modern Barbershop and Sartorio & Sons in downtown Wilkes-Barre. "Tony the Barber" also owned and operated his own barbershop out of his home in West Pittston.

It would be impossible to describe Tony without immediately mentioning his wife, Irene (Regni) D'Angelo. They were married for a remarkable 70 years, all of which were filled with song, laughter and love. Tony and Irene are the parents of two daughters, Renee, married to Sam Giunta, and Ilene, married to Frank DeMola; the grandparents of Bridget Giunta, married to Steven Husted, and David DeMola; and are the proud great-grandparents of Henry Husted. Also surviving are his nephews, Jim D'Angelo and Jerry Regni; and cousin Beverly Williams.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Jim D'Angelo.

A dedicated barbershop performer, Tony "kept the whole world singing" for more than 50 years as a member of the Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 542 and the Pittston Knights of Columbus John F. Kennedy Council 372, where he reached the rank of fourth degree.

Tony's family wishes to thank Dr. Radzwilka and staff, the staff of the Mercy Center in Dallas and the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their outstanding care and support. Donations in Tony's memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul's Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Viewing hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will begin at noon from the funeral home. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 11:45 a.m. Friday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. in Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston.

Interment will be private and held at the family's convenience.

For further information or to express your condolences to Anthony's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.