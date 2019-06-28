PLAINS TWP. — Anthony T. Rossi, 75, of Plains Township, passed peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019, while in the compassionate care of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

Born Jan. 17, 1944, in Plains Township, he was a son of Anthony J. and Ruth Yanulavage Rossi.

He was a graduate of the Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1961. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force.

For the next 40 years of his life, Anthony worked as a banker for a variety of banks in our area. He retired from First National Community Bank (FNCB), Dunmore.

He was married on April 15, 1972, to the former Theresa Zdonczyk. Together, Anthony and Theresa lived in the Plains area and raised their son, A.J. Rossi.

When Anthony wasn't with his family or at work, he enjoyed playing golf at many of the courses in our area, playing cards or visiting the casino. He was a member of the Polish American Veteran (PAV) and the Italian Club, both of Plains Township.

Surviving are his loving wife, Theresa, at home; son A.J., of East Stroudsburg; grandsons Jason and Jacob, of East Stroudsburg; brother Donald and his wife Carol, of Miners Mills; sisters Marie Rossi, of Miners Mills, Lucy Rossi, of Plains Township, and Phyllis Petroski, of Highland Park; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, services will held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations and condolence cards can be sent to the family via the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains, PA 18705.