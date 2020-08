DURYEA — Antionette Hamilton Grosky, 51, of Duryea, died Aug. 22, 2020. Blessing service will be 5 p.m. Wednesday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Friends may call for visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. If attending the service or visitation, please be mindful that masks and physical distancing are required at all times.