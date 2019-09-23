Antoinette D. Kordek

Guest Book
  • "Our sincere sympathies for your loss."
    - Farrell Funeral Home
Service Information
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT
06051-2607
(860)-225-8464
Obituary
Send Flowers

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Antoinette D. Kordek, 93, of New Britain, Conn., passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Jerome Home.

Born in New Britain, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Emidio and Francesca (Carbone) DiCarlo.

She was predeceased by her husband, Casimir H. Kordek.

Antoinette is survived by her son, Michael Kordek, M.D., and his wife, Theresa Dakay, O.D.; and two grandchildren, Christopher and wife Victoria Kordek and Elizabeth Ann and husband Michael Elliot; along with four great-grandchildren, Autumn Rose Johansen, Michael Elliot, Hunter Elliot and Zaniyah Kordek. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Pasquale DiCarlo and Sebastiano DiCarlo.

Funeral services for Antoinette were privately held in St. Mary's Cemetery.

To send a condolence to the family please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Leader from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.