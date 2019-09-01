Antoinette M. Bauman

Obituary
HUGHESTOWN – Antoinette M. Bauman, 99, formerly of Hughestown, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in The Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Dallas.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Delconte) Mastorio.

Antoinette was a graduate of Pittston High School. She retired from Owens-Illinois.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Bauman, in 1996; brothers, Samuel, Michael, Frank and Anthony Mastorio; sisters, Frances Mastorio and Isabel Oliveri.

Surviving are her daughter, Mary Ellen Sabecky, Shavertown; sons, Joseph Bauman, Long Beach Island, N.J.; Howard Bauman and his wife, Betty, Larksville; William Bauman and his wife, Maria, Bloomsburg; and Michael Bauman and his wife, Carol, Hughestown; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Lynch, N.J.; numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thank you to the staff at The Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for the compassionate care they provided to Antoinette.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at 9 a.m. from Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Phoenix Street, Duryea. Friends may call Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 4 E. Center Hill Road, Dallas, PA 18612. To leave an online condolence, visit Antoinette's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Leader from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
