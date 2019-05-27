KINGSTON — Antoinette P. Nardone, 86, a longtime resident of Kingston, died May 25, 2019, at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Born June 16, 1932, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Thomas P. Nardone and Josephine E. Nardone.

Antoinette was a graduate of Saint Ann's Academy and earned her degree from Marywood University.

Prior to retirement, Antoinette was a lab manager at Associated Internists in Kingston and previously worked as a phlebotomy instructor at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Antoinette was an accomplished pianist and cellist. She enjoyed community theater and Broadway. She loved traveling, especially to Italy and for decades she made a yearly pilgrimage to Puerto Rico.

Her brother, P. Paul Nardone, preceded her in death.

Antoinette is survived by her sister, Maria C. Kaegi and her husband, Emil, of Mission Viejo, Calif., and sister-in-law, Kathryn M. Nardone, of Shrewsbury, Mass. She was a wonderful aunt and will be greatly missed by a niece, Pamela M. Rawlings; nephews, E. Miles Kaegi, Thomas P. Kaegi, David M. Kaegi, and Robert P. Nardone; and other family and friends.

Celebration of Antoinette's Life will begin Tuesday, May 28, 2019, with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, with gathering beginning at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of Saint Nicholas. Burial will be in Saint Mary's Cemetery.

