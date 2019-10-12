ASHLEY — Antonina Domanski, age 87, of Barnes Street, Ashley, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at HCR Manor Care, Kingston.

She was born in Kamianka, Poland, on July 18, 1932, the daughter of the late Stanislaw and Jadwiga (Pietraniuk) Ptasznik.

She was a member of St. Leo/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley, where she never missed Sunday Mass.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Teofil Domanski, and brother, Lucjan Ptasznik.

Surviving are daughters, Irena Szabalaj, of Wilkes Barre, and Alicja Limbert, of Camp Hill; one granddaughter, Sandra Kobos of West Warwick, R.I., nieces and nephews, Basia Niecgorska, Lech and Michael Ptasznik, of Poland.

Antonina enjoyed gardening and taking care of her flowers, especially her beautiful violets. Her favorite hobby was knitting. She enjoyed making gloves, scarves and socks which she took great joy in giving to friends. She was a meticulous housekeeper, always having a spotless clean home. Antonina was also an excellent cook, specializing in the traditional Polish dishes of pierogi, stuffed cabbage and potato pancakes. She enjoyed traveling on the bus into town where she loved visiting the local farmer's market. She loved walking, often visiting the cemetery.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, from the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. from St. Leo/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, with the Rev. Vincent Dang officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the entire staff of HCR Manor Care, Kingston, and also to Dr. Mauer Biscotti for their excellent care and compassion given to Antonina in her time of need.