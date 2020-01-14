BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Arlene L. Hoch, 85, of Birmingham, Alabama, passed away on Jan. 14, 2020, in Birmingham.

Mrs. Hoch played piano in the Assembly of God churches where they attended. She and her husband were foster parents for 25 years with over 29 placements. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen Zubritski.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Stewart Hoch; daughters Sheryl (Mark) Correll and Christina (John) Travis; sons Wayne (Debbie) Hoch and William (Delana) Hoch; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-granchildren; sister Phyllis (Bob) Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Mark Correll officiating. Interment will follow at St. Clair Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

