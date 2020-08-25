DRUMS — Arlene Laggett, of Drums, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the age of 86. She was a long-time resident of West Milford, N.J., before moving to Drums.

She was born in Dryden, N.Y., and was the eighth child of 16 brothers and sisters.

Arlene spent many of her younger years playing in the countryside. The country streams fascinated her because of all the little creatures found under the rocks. At the age of 10, Arlene moved to New Jersey where she spent her teenage years growing up. She worked as a dental assistant and was a dedicated hospital Red Cross volunteer.

When employed at Allen B. Dumont, she met her husband, Richard. Their love blossomed into a marriage which lasted 64 years. They raised two wonderful children, Carol and Thomas. Arlene made her house an amazing home. Among her many talents, she was an innovated skilled seamstress and an avid accomplished gardener.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, are her sisters, Lillian Kane and Ester Wnock, and brothers, Richard, Cyrene, Kenneth and William Lewis.

Surviving are her loving husband of 64 years, Richard Laggett; daughter, Carol Stiefel and her husband, William; son, Thomas; grandchildren, Michael, William and Madalyn; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Madilyn Rose.

A graveside service will be held Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Drums. The officiant for the service will be the Rev. Partington.

There will be a public viewing from 10 until 11 a.m. at the Butler Chapel of Krapf and Hughes, 530 W. Butler Dr., Drums. Social distancing and masks are required.

Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.