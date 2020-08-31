1/1
Arlene M. Traver
MONROE TWP. — Arlene M. Traver, 81, of Monroe Township, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the Methodist Manor, Tunkhannock. She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Traver, in 1994.

Born in Forksville on March 14, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Francis R. and Eleanor E. Battin Mulnix.

She was a member of the Bowman's Creek Free Methodist Church, where she also served as treasurer for several years. For over 50 years, Arlene served as Secretary-Treasurer of Monroe Township. She was a partner at Traver's Dairy Farm where she also maintained the financial records. She was also secretary for the Wyoming County District Attorney's office.

She is survived by her sons, Steve and wife, Karen; Scott and wife, Jean; and Brian and wife, Susan, all of Tunkhannock; and grandchildren, Sabrina, Scott, Cody, David and Lauren.

Arlene had a way of making any place where she lived or worked a brighter place for everyone around her. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and did so happily. The terms used to describe her included sweet, kind, thoughtful, pleasant and kind-hearted. She will be missed by all those who knew her.

Family and friends are invited to attend Arlene's funeral service which will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, from the Bowman's Creek Free Methodist Church, 6470 PA-309, Monroe Township, PA 18657, to be celebrated by Lynn Mokwa, pastor. Interment will follow in Orcutt's Grove Cemetery, Noxen.

A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Those of you who may wish to attend Arlene's funeral service but are unable can join the family online for a livestreamed service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com, under Arlene Traver's tribute page.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
