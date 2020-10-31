BEAR CREEK TWP. — Arlene Marie Spak, 86, of Bear Creek Township, passed away at her daughter's home on Oct. 22, 2020. Cancer may think it won the battle, but God chose the time to call her home.

Born in Port Griffith, Arlene was the daughter of the late Mary (Karaffa) and George Severnak. Arlene attended Jenkins Township High School. In her early years, Arlene worked many positions at the Consolidated Cigar Corp., in Pittston. The majority of her career was spent as the secretary of Gabe Spak Builder's Inc., her husband's business. Arlene finished her working days as a dietary aide at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, before retiring in 1994.

Arlene enjoyed 65 splendid years with her husband, Gabriel. They have one daughter, Kimberly, who has been a loving and devoted caretaker to both her parents in recent years. In her younger days, Arlene enjoyed being a tour group leader. She chartered buses and airplanes taking her group of happy gambling friends to Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, Quebec and Atlantic City. If you weren't a gambler, she would take you to shows in Nashville, Lancaster and N.Y.C.

Arlene always surrounded herself with family and friends who would often find themselves at the Sunday dinners she hosted almost every week. Arlene and Gabe's home was always open to their loved ones. Arlene was an avid Phillies fan and loved to find a bargain on her shopping sprees. Upon retiring, Arlene took on the most important task of her life, providing day care for her grandchildren, Sara and Daniel. There was nothing that she wouldn't do for them. They were the Sunshine of her life.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers, Teddy, George and Joseph Severnak.

Surviving are daughter, Kimberly (Spak) Blazejewski and husband, David Blazejewski, of Bear Creek Township, and her two grandchildren, Sara Blazejewski, of Philadelphia, and Daniel Blazejewski, of Bear Creek Township. Also surviving are her brother, Jack Severnak, of West Wyoming, brother-in-law, Joseph Spak, of Wilkes-Barre, sisters-in-law, Sylvia Severnak, of Pittston, Kathryn Spak, of Wilkes-Barre, plus numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Guy Fasciana, Dr. Srilatha Hosur and Compassionate Care Hospice, especially Lisa and Nancy. Our endless appreciation is given to Emily Hall for the affectionate care she kindly gave to Gram. In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly asks that memorials be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705. For those attending, please go directly to the church.

Family and friends may visit Thursday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 728 Main St., Avoca, PA 18641.

Condolences may be sent to kniffenfuneralhome.com.