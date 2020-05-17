DALLAS — Arlene Rose Gallia Matus (81) died peacefully in her home in Dallas on May 12, 2020. Arlene was born April 29, 1939, in Scranton, to Anthony Primo Gallia and Helen Kasaczon. Her parents were born to Italian and Lithuanian immigrants respectively. They considered Arlene's birth a miracle when she was born 14 years into their marriage when Nellie was 35 years old. Anthony and Nellie made their home on Chestnut Avenue in Kingston, three blocks from Kingston Corners and one block from the railroad tracks. Anthony was employed as a track foreman by the Erie Lackawanna Railroad. Arlene adored her father and often talked about how handy and kind he was. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed helping neighbors with repairs and frequently brought home all sorts of animals. Arlene remembered Nellie working as a dressmaker from home. Arlene became an avid reader, attended St. Ignatius Catechetical School and learned from her mother how to make her own clothes, including her prom gown. Arlene graduated from Kingston High School in 1957, making great grades and lettering in field hockey. She continued to live at home while taking classes at Wilkes College and took a part-time job at the Square Record Shop. It was there that she met Bill Matus, the love of her life. After finishing her Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in biology in 1961, Arlene was hired as a medical technologist at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center where she proudly assisted Sheldon Cohen, M.D., with his research on allergic disease responses. Dr. Cohen tried to convince Arlene to pursue medical school, but after having grown up an only child, Arlene wanted more than anything to marry Bill and start a family. They were married at St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church in 1962. After having a son, the family settled in Kingston and grew to include three children. In 1972, Bill started his own business, The Heritage Shop, in Wilkes-Barre. Later that year, the Hurricane Agnes flood took their home and business. After the flood, Arlene and Bill moved their family to Dallas to be away from the Susquehanna River but rebuilt The Heritage Shop in its original location. Over the years the business grew with additional stores. Arlene was a dedicated and loving mother and always had at least one pet in her home. She had acquired her mother's cooking skills and her homemade ravioli were wonderful. She enjoyed volunteer work with the Boy and Girl Scouts and the Junior League. Arlene lost her husband Bill to lung cancer in 2000. She met most of her best friends on the tennis court and continued to play as long as possible after her Alzheimer's Disease diagnosis in 2003. Arlene will be remembered as a strong, observant, intelligent, loyal, lovely woman who smiled and laughed easily and loved deeply. She lived out her last days under the loving care of her eldest son in the comfort of the beautiful home she and Bill built in Dallas in 1988. Arlene's family would like to thank the many caregivers who assisted in her daily living activities over the years as well as Maryan Daily's Alzheimer's support group at the Meadows Nursing Center in Dallas. She is survived by her three children: Jeffrey, Chris (Becky) and Lynn (Todd) Joye, of South Carolina; and her six grandchildren: Benjamin, William and Emily, of South Carolina, and Leo, Julie and Casey, of Dallas. Arlene's family plans to hold a private memorial service. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Blue Chip Farms Animal Refuge, Dallas, www.bcfanimalrefuge.org.
Published in Times Leader from May 17 to May 18, 2020.