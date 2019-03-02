WILKES-BARRE — Arline (Tabron) Barr, 96, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the Timber Ridge Health Care Center after a brief illness.

She was born in Philadelphia on Aug. 16, 1922, to the late Claydene N. and Louis Johns, who had relocated to Philadelphia from Wilmington, N.C. She was the granddaughter of the late Jessie and Floyd Dees, of Wilmington, N.C. Educated in the Philadelphia Public School System, she graduated from William Penn High School. She was employed by the Amalgamated Garment Industries, retiring in September 1984.

Arline was a former member of the Gospel Temple Baptist Church, House of Prayer Baptist Church and Tasker Street Baptist Church, where she was an active member, serving on the missionary board, the usher board and the choir. When she relocated to Wilkes-Barre, she became a faithful member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church and was active in the Sunday school. She was affectionately known as "Nana" to many.

Arline was married to the late John Tabron and upon his death, married the late Etheron Barr.

Arline leaves to celebrate her life and cherish her memory two sisters, Littrelle Pittman and Claydene Riles; sister-in-law Emily Johns; a close cousin, Noreen Bishop; and a longtime friend, Juanita Ransom; three sons, Richard Tabron (deceased), John R. Tabron, of El Paso, Texas, and Harlan L. Tabron Sr., of Wilkes-Barre; three daughters-in-law, Joan Tabron, deceased (Richard); Lillian Tabron (John) and Belinda M. Tabron (Harlan); 14 grandchildren, Arlene, Dwilyn, Regina, Chet (deceased), Monica (deceased), Richard Jr. (deceased), Michael, Darren, John Jr., Nikkol, Harlan Jr., Christian, Jasmine and Sienna; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her brothers, Floyd L. Johns and Donaldson R. Johns; a sister, Oveita Pittman; a brother-in-law, Nathan Riles; an aunt, Gladys Nash; and a cousin, Frank Nash.

Prior to her passing, Arline wrote: "I'm already home, so I won't need a homegoing service. Please, don't be sad. The Rapture could come and we'll all be caught up together. It is well."

II Corinthians 5:1, 6-8

Immediate burial has already taken place at Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Township, but her spirit is present with the Lord.