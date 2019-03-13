WILKES-BARRE — Arnold Taren, 90, long-time resident of Wilkes-Barre and Kingston, died March 13, 2019, in Lansdale after a short illness. Arnold was born and raised in the Heights section of Wilkes-Barre. He graduated from Coughlin High School, where he played basketball with NBA referee Mendy Rudolph until the local ruffians objected to having Jews on the team — especially Jews who could shoot.

From the age of 15, Arnie spent his summers waiting tables at the Edgewood Inn in the Catskills. While still in his teens, he met his future wife, Ruth Weisberger, at the Wilkes-Barre JCC, with whom he shared a loving life, numerous travels and bridge matches and nearly 70 years of marriage.

Along with his father, Harry "Pop" Taren, and later his brother, Larry, and occassionally his brother Walter, Arnold operated Modern Floor Shops in Wilkes-Barre until leaving the "Valley with a Heart" for sunny Arizona in the early 1970s. Arnold was an avid fan of the Phoenix Suns and later the Philadelphia 76ers. He remained a golfer both in fact and spirit until his death.

He and Ruth returned to the Lansdale area in 2012 to be closer to family. Arnold lived a fulfilling, laughter-filled life centered on his family and friends. He doted on his grandchildren, loved to tell jokes and was a much beloved friend to all he came in contact with.

Arnold is survived by his wife, Ruth, who resides at the Abraham Center for Jewish Life; his sons, Jeffrey and wife Carolyn and Alan and wife Cindy; his grandchildren, Jordan, Adrienne, Ben and Mariel; and great-granddaughter Collette; as well as his brother, Larry.