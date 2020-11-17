1/
Arthur B. Pekata
1929 - 2020
JACKSON, N.J. — Arthur B. Pekata, age 91, formerly of Wilkes Barre and recently of Jackson, N.J., passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Plains on Aug. 9, 1929, the son of Stanley and Mary Pekata

He was a graduate of Plains High School.

He was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

Arthur was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Army.

For over 40 years, Arthur volunteered his time at the VA Hospital.

He also was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Rose Mary (Applestot) Pekata, in 2018, brothers, Joseph and Albert, sisters, Helen and Cecelia.

Surviving are son, Stanley Pekata and his children, Daniel and Ann, son, Arthur Pekata Jr. and his wife, Anne, brother, Matthew Pekata, several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Arrangements are by George A. Strish, Inc., Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
