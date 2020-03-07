FORTY FORT — Arthur E. French III, 76, a resident of Forty Fort, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

His loving wife is Karen (Jones) French. Together, Arthur and Karen celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Sept. 29, 2019.

Born on Sept. 20, 1943, in Worcester, Mass., Arthur was the son of the late Arthur E. French Jr. and Muriel R. (Richardson) French.

Raised in New Castle, Art was a graduate of New Castle High School, Class of 1961. He went on to further his education at Geneva College, Beaver Falls, where he acquired his Bachelor of Science Degree in biology in 1965.

Art served as a sergeant in the Army National Guard of Pennsylvania with the 109th Field Artillery Regiment, Kingston.

A hard worker his entire life, Art was proud to begin working at the age of 10 as a paperboy. Locally, he worked for Luzerne Products, Plains Township; Sterling Engineering, Wilkes-Barre; and finally for InterMetro Industries, Wilkes-Barre, retiring from there in 2006.

A man of many enjoyments, Art especially enjoyed spending his summers on the coast of Maine, fishing, reading, building and fixing things, and staying informed on current news and politics.

In addition to his parents, Arthur and Muriel French, Art was preceded in death by his in-laws, Jack and Jane Jones; his former sister-in-law, Linda French; his brother Mark's companion, Sharon Scott; and his beloved dogs, PennyLane and Cody.

In addition to his wife, Karen, Art is survived by his two children, James French, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Rebecca French and her husband, Fred Simmons, of California; his granddaughters, Chelsea and Mila Simmons, his brother, Mark A. French and his wife, Patricia Bieke, of Florida, and his niece, Michelle French, of Ohio.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. A memorial service will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

For additional information or to send the French family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Art's memory to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.