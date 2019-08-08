FORTY FORT — Arthur L. Piccone, died on Aug. 4, 2019. He was born in Wilkes-Barre and was the son of the late Arthur J. Piccone and Rose Ciancia Piccone.

Art grew up in Forty Fort and graduated from Forty Fort High School, Class of 1951. Following graduation, he attended Dickinson College. While at Dickinson, he was tapped into Ravens Claw, a seven-member honorary society. Thereafter, Art matriculated to the Dickinson School of Law where he received his J.D. He was the President of the Dickson School of Law Alumni Association and served on their Board of Trustees. Attorney Piccone was President of the Luzerne County Bar Association and President of the County Conference of Bar Leaders. He served as the "100" President of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, as well as President of the Pennsylvania Bar Foundation.

During his years of practice of the law in Luzerne County, Attorney Piccone was the First Assistant District Attorney and Special Counsel to the Department of Labor. He sat as a Workers' Compensation Judge and also served as solicitor for the Borough of Forty Fort, Luzerne Borough and Luzerne Borough Sewer Authority. On May 3, 2009, the Luzerne County Law Library Association presented its Annual President's Award to Mr. Piccone. He was a Lifetime Member of the PBA House of Delegates; Fellow of the Pennsylvania Association; Fellow of the American Bar Association; Trustee of the PBA Political Action Committee; and a member of the St. Thomas Moore Society.

His interest in the community led him to become Chairman of the Board of Clear Brook Inc., a nonprofit organization which provided treatment to men, women and children who suffered from the disease of addiction. He was also Chairman of the Board of Clear Brook Foundation, a nonprofit which provides free-of-charge drug and alcohol educational programs to the community.

Attorney Piccone has been the recipient of the National Association of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselors' Distinguished Citizens Award, the IOLTA Leadership Award, a Proclamation from the Order of Barristers National Trial Lawyers Society and a Lifetime Achievement Award for Distinguished Service presented by the Dickinson School of Law, Penn State University. He was a member and President of the Forty Fort/Kingston Junior Chamber of Commerce and President of the Forty Fort/Kingston Kiwanis Club.

Art was a member of St. Ignatius Church, Kingston, where he served as a member of the finance board and as a lector. He enjoyed tennis with his wife, Sandy, and the boys at the Kingston Racquet Club. As a Mason and a member of the Shrine, he found great pleasure in playing golf with his three children at Irem Temple Golf Club. There was never an easy lie on the course. He was a season ticket holder of Penn State football and was a supporter of the blue and white. He was a member of the Mount Nittany Society and a staunch supporter of Paterno football. His practice of law was blessed with his partnership at Hourigan, Kluger, & Quinn LLC.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Shepard Piccone. They met at Dickinson College and enjoyed over 63 years of marriage. Together, they enjoyed biking, involvement with their churches and supporting the Hoyt Library. He is also survived by his three children, Robert A. Piccone, of Bear Creek Village, David B. Piccone, of Doylestown, and Jocelyn E. Piccone, of Pineville, N.C. He was proud of his three grandchildren, Sam, Ben and Lauren Piccone.

Viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in St. Ignatius Church, Kingston. The interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Clear Brook Foundation, 575 Pierce St., Kingston, PA, 18704.

For more information or to send the family and online condolence visit www.hughbhughes.com.