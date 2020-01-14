SHICKSHINNY — Arthur Simmons, 72, of Shickshinny, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his home.

Born Oct. 14, 1947, in Niskayuna, New York, he was the son of the late Lewis and Irene Louise (Lapman) Simmons.

A graduate of Ballston Spa High School, Class of 1967, he went on to hold employment as a shipping supervisor at DG3 in Jersey City, New Jersey, and most recently worked for Wyoming Valley Motors.

Mr. Simmons was a member of Holy Spirit Parish/St. Martha's Church, Stillwater. He enjoyed playing poker and spending time with his family.

Preceding him in death were two sisters Linda Coffin and Dorothy DuBois.

Surviving are his wife of 43 years, the former Barbara Grab; his son, Jason Simmons and his wife, Sandy Tang of New York, New York; his host son, Luca Piras of Sardinia, Italy; his grandchild, Samantha; his sister, Peggy Ward of Port Royal, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish /St. Martha's Church, 260 Bonnieville Road, Stillwater, with the Rev. Louis Kaminski, his pastor, officiating as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .

Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Shickshinny.

