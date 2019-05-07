PLAINS TWP. — Asher Grossman, 89, of Boynton Beach, Fla., died Monday, May 6, 2019, with family by his side.

Born in Plains Township, he was the son of the late Max and Rose Ecker Grossman and was a graduate of Plains High School. Later in life, Asher attended Florida Atlantic University, where he earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in political science and was the oldest student in each of his graduating classes. Asher served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was employed as an insurance agent prior to retiring and was a member of Congregation Ohav Zedek and other civic and religious organizations.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Abner, Emanuel, Herbert, Milton, Seymour, Jerome and Bernard Grossman; and sisters Surilla Aqua and, most recently, Pearl Kornblau.

He is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.

Graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Ohav Zedek Cemetery, Hanover Township. Rabbi Dovid Kaplan will officiate.

Arrangements by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., Wilkes-Barre.

