WILKES-BARRE — Ashley Elizabeth Stankowich, 37, of Wilkes-Barre, passed on Monday, May 25, 2020, from suffering multiple seizures while in the care of the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Plains Township. She was born on Dec. 22, 1982, in Dallas, and was a daughter to Russell and the late Billie Swaringin Patts. In 1984, the family moved to San Angelo, Texas, where she attended local school. The family later moved back to the Wyoming Valley in 1989. Ashley attended the Cotton Avenue School and was a graduate of James M. Coughlin, Class of 2001. She continued her education and pursued being a nursing assistant. Ashley also worked as a nursing assistant at The Manor in Kingston; General Hospital Wilkes-Barre, and Wesley Village, Pittston. Ashley was a loving and caring mother to her son, Damien. She will be remembered as an upbeat person who loved to go camping, or spending time with her friends, and family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Billie Patts, Sept. 24, 2018, Surviving are her son, Damien, of Wilkes-Barre; father, Russell Patts, of Wilkes-Barre; brother, Russell and his wife, Krystle, of Plains; nieces, Paige and Aaliyah, of Plains, nephew Francis, of Plains, John Oakley, of Wilkes-Barre, and her loving dog, Mia. Due to the state limitations of attendants, services will be held privately at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Township.

Published in Times Leader from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
