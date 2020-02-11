Assunta Tomassi Lispi was born Sept. 21, 1925, in the province of Frosinone, Italy. She immigrated to the U.S. in December of 1930. A lively, intelligent girl, she assimilated quickly and won the spelling bee in the second grade. She graduated from Scranton Central High, and enjoyed writing and the arts. She worked as a record tester at Capitol records, and met many famous singers on the Capitol Records label, which only enhanced her love of music.

Monday evening, Feb. 10, 2020, she died peacefully in the arms of her husband, Aleandro Lispi. They had been married for 69 years. They met when she was working at a St. Francis of Assisi block party. He told her then and there that he was going to marry her. She eventually gave in, after the initial shock. They formed a family, living for many years in a duplex above her parents, Vincenzo and Antonia Tomassi.

They had seven children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, all of whom were the pride and joy of her long and happy life. The bereft children are Eugene Lispi and his wife Linda, and their three children, Barbara Moses, Ketura Tone and Gino Lispi Jr., Followed quickly by the twins, Lisa Bartoletti and Lenora DelVecchio, and husbands Paul Bartoletti, and the recently deceased John DelVecchio, with grandchildren Mia Haney, David Bartoletti and Milena DelVecchio. Daniel Lispi and daughter Nina Lispi, his companion Lovey and her daughter Frances, Lina Santomauro and husband Jim, Vincent Lispi and wife Elizabeth, and daughter Emelia Lispi, and finally Alan Lispi. Alice and Everett Moses, Talia and Leo Tone and Matthew Haney are her five beloved great-grandchildren.

Sue, as she was known to her friends, was not content to be mother of seven, but added the much loved children of her deceased brother Ralph, niece Margaret Kang and husband Clyde with son Christian, and nephew Ralph and wife Betty Jo into her loving heart. She adopted many a parentally challenged friend and they were always welcomed to the table. There was boundless love, boundless joy and energy throughout her stay here on earth. Her laugh pealed like bells, and she had a wonderful sense of humor. Their second forever home, which had belonged to her wonderful in-laws, Eugenio and Emilia Lispi, was always overflowing with cherished friends, who made life even more fun. I must also mention that she adored her nieces and nephews from her husband's side, and kept them and their children especially close. There is an Italian saying, "a tavola non s' invecchia mai" which roughly translates to, "invite friends and family to your table and you will never grow old." Sue lived by this, and was forever young at heart. She will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers, friends can donate to The St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Viewing will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at August Haas Funeral Home, 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton, and Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, will be at St. Gregory's Church, 33 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. All are asked to go directly to the church Friday morning. Interment Italian-American Cemetery.