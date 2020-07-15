1/
Audrey H. Zinman
DALLAS — Audrey H. Zinman, of Dallas, formerly of Kingston, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in the Meadows Nursing Home, Dallas.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Morris and Miriam Grossman and was a member of Temple Israel, its sisterhood and the JCC. She was active with Temple B'nai B'rith and the JWV for many years. Audrey enjoyed volunteering, spending 40 years at the General Hospital and 15 years Geisinger Wyoming Valley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. Sidney Zinman and daughter, Cheryl Koval.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Tamanini and her husband, Richard, of Trucksville; Donna Nattras and her husband, David, of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Justin and Adam.

Graveside funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville, with Rabbi Larry Kaplan officiating.

Arrangements by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, Inc., Wilkes-Barre.

Visit the funeral home website at www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosenberg Funeral Chapel - Wilkes Barre
348 S. River St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-1210
