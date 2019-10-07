DALLAS — Audrey L. Miller, 88, most recently of Dallas, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Guardian Healthcare, Nanticoke. She was the widow of Charles F. Miller Sr., who passed away on May 9, 1997.

Audrey was born on Saturday, March 21, 1931, in Plymouth, the daughter of the late Herbert Sr. and Stella Powell Daniels. She is a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1949. She was employed at the Bon-Ton in the HR Department. Audrey is survived by her brother, Herbert Daniels Jr. and wife, Elsie; her children, Cheryl Miller (husband Don Faegenburg), of Dallas; Charles Miller Jr. (wife Judy), and two grandsons, Blake and Devon Miller, all of Las Cruces, N.M.; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Daniels and sister, Dorothy Reese.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of The Village at Greenbriar for their compassionate care over the past 18 months.

Funeral services are entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., Funeral Home, Forty Fort, and will be private at the family's convenience.

