WILKES-BARRE — Audrey Marie Weiss, 78, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away after a long struggle with cancer on Feb. 1, 2019.

Audrey will be remembered for her intense devotion to her family and her talents as a chef. Audrey is interred with her beloved parents, sister and brother in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the local ROTC program at King's College. Checks can be made out to King's College and mailed to the following address: King's College, 133 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711. In the memo line, please write "Weiss Memorial - ROTC."