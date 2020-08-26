ELIZABETHTOWN — Audrey (Johns) McGough, 90, Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Elizabethtown. Born in 1929 in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Ralph E. and Margaret Reese Johns.

Audrey was preceded in death by her young brother, Ralph Johns, and sisters, Elsie Miller and Margaret Collett. Her favorite childhood memory was Santa visiting her home on Christmas Eve while her dad always had to attend "a work meeting."

Audrey attended Coughlin High School where she was head majorette and met her future husband, Patrick McGough. She graduated in 1947 and married Pat in 1951. They lived in Wilkes-Barre and East Aurora, N.Y., and then settled in Dallas, where they lived in Fernbrook for 60 years and later spent more than five happy years at Masonic Village in Dallas. Most recently Audrey and Pat were living at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. The family would like to thank all the residents and staff in both communities for their friendships, love and care.

Audrey and Pat recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. They had five children and four grandchildren. Their first son, Michael, died shortly after birth. Surviving are two sons, Jim McGough (Sue) and Kevin McGough (Sara) and two daughters, Jayne Ann Borg Meadows and June Kupstas (Steve). Audrey had four grandchildren: Ryan and Laura McGough, Jennifer Oliveria (Lucas) and Andrew Kupstas.

Audrey enjoyed any activity that involved family and especially many family camping vacations. After retirement, she and her husband Pat traveled across the U.S. twice, as well as two trips to Canada and annual trips to Lewes, Del., with their travel trailer. She also enjoyed playing cards and board games. Audrey's saddest life moment was when she lost both sisters 15 days apart in 2002. Her biggest accomplishment was "raising four good children who are still friends." She loved the moments when her entire family could be together.

Audrey was a long time and active member of Shavertown United Methodist Church, Dallas, and a former member of Puritan Congregational Church, Wilkes-Barre. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Dallas Chapter #396.

A funeral service celebrating Audrey's life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 3 p.m. at the Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. A brief Eastern Star service will be also conducted. Friends and family may call from 1 to 3 p.m.

COVID-19 precautions will be required, which include masks, social-distancing and no personal contact, as well as capacity limitations.

Interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Please contact a family member for further details. An online stream of the Sunday's 3 p.m. funeral service can also be found on the funeral home Facebook page at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Shavertown United Methodist Church, 163 N. Pioneer Ave., Shavertown, 18708.

Online condolences can be made to Disquefuneralhome.com.