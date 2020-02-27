Fred B. Lamoreaux was born to Alverna and Fred J. at Nesbitt Hospital in Kingston, Jan. 9, 1941, and died on Jan. 16, 2020.

He spent his entire childhood through his early 20s in Dallas, involved in every baseball event available including Legion ball. Fred was recruited by the Chicago White Sox but chose to stay in Dallas near family. Those who knew Fred knew he was a lifelong Yankees fan. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and went through basic training in Louisville, Ky., where he received the accolade of "Soldier of the Year." He was also a dedicated 32nd Degree Mason and Shriner for 50 years. Fred's quick wit and sense of humor are already terribly missed.

He was preceded in death by his sister Joy, his father Fred J. and his mother, Alverna.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Norene; son, Scott (Melanie); daughter, Michele (Stephen); six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at Fern Knoll at the family plot where Fred will be laid to rest next to both his parents and his sister.