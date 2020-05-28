Barbara A. (Fritzges) Davis
WILKES-BARRE — Mrs. Barbara A. (Fritzges) Davis, 69, a resident of South Wilkes-Barre, died May 28, 2020. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of Barb's family. There will be no formal visitation. The John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., of Wilkes-Barre, are honored to care for our friend Barb and her family at this time.

Published in Times Leader from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
