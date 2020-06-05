WILKES-BARRE — Barbara A. Ermish, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Sept. 5, 1944, in Plains, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Antionette Kemzura Brulo.

Barbara was a 1962 graduate of Plains High School, and worked for several years at Bell Telephone and Sears. She later worked for 25 years as a Supervisor at the Social Security Administration, Wilkes-Barre, until retiring. She was a loving and devoted member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and reader during Mass.

Barbara also volunteered at the Little Flower Manor Nursing Center and the Osterhout Library, Wilkes-Barre.

Barbara loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her friends. She enjoyed camping, reading a lot, and going to bingo with her bingo buddies, Suzie Hudock and Marion Bly.

She was preceded in death by her son, David, on Feb. 6, 2020; brother, Albert Brulo; and sisters, Theresa Hawley and Beatrice Kwiatkowski.

Surviving is her husband, John, with whom she was married 54 years on Oct. 16; daughter, Donna Matulewski and her husband, Ken, of Nanticoke; son, Mark Ermish and his wife, Lori, of Pottstown; grandchildren, Derik Ermish, Zak Matulewski, Allie Matulewski, Sean Ermish, and Gabriel Ermish; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Mia Yanuz; and brother, Michael Brulo and his wife, Joan, of Maryland.

Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Monday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Hope Parish, Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.

Barbara's family would like to thank the staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion.