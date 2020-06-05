Barbara A. Ermish
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE — Barbara A. Ermish, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Sept. 5, 1944, in Plains, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Antionette Kemzura Brulo.

Barbara was a 1962 graduate of Plains High School, and worked for several years at Bell Telephone and Sears. She later worked for 25 years as a Supervisor at the Social Security Administration, Wilkes-Barre, until retiring. She was a loving and devoted member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and reader during Mass.

Barbara also volunteered at the Little Flower Manor Nursing Center and the Osterhout Library, Wilkes-Barre.

Barbara loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her friends. She enjoyed camping, reading a lot, and going to bingo with her bingo buddies, Suzie Hudock and Marion Bly.

She was preceded in death by her son, David, on Feb. 6, 2020; brother, Albert Brulo; and sisters, Theresa Hawley and Beatrice Kwiatkowski.

Surviving is her husband, John, with whom she was married 54 years on Oct. 16; daughter, Donna Matulewski and her husband, Ken, of Nanticoke; son, Mark Ermish and his wife, Lori, of Pottstown; grandchildren, Derik Ermish, Zak Matulewski, Allie Matulewski, Sean Ermish, and Gabriel Ermish; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Mia Yanuz; and brother, Michael Brulo and his wife, Joan, of Maryland.

Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Monday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Hope Parish, Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.

Barbara's family would like to thank the staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved