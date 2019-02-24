SOUTH SCRANTON — Barbara A. Klink, 76, of South Scranton, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Mountain View Care Center, Scranton. Her husband of 52 years is Ronald Klink.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Peter P. and Ann Kuchka Kobeski. Barbara was a graduate of South Catholic High School, a member of St. Ann's Basilica Parish, and had been employed at Fitchburg Coated Products and the YWCA as a bookkeeper, then at the Scranton Club as a server until retirement.

Barbara was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, who enjoyed the outdoors, movies, long rides and the casino.

She is also survived by one son, Ronald P. Klink and his wife, Gayle Voytoush Klink, of Moscow; two sisters, Evelyn Reed and husband, Sterling, of Scranton, Nancy Conte and husband, Richard, of Newton-Ransom; nieces, nephews and her beloved Yorky, Dutchess. She was also predeceased by one sister, Romaine Marinelli and her husband, Joseph, and one brother, Peter Paul Kobeski Jr.

A special thank you is extended to the staff and nurses at Mountain View for their help, compassion and understanding.

A private Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, Feb. 22, in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment followed in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Cemetery, Minooka. Arrangements under the care and direction of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517, or the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.