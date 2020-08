PITTSTON TWP. — Barbara A. Laure, 63, of Pittston Township, died Aug. 2, 2020. Service will be Thursday at the Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Masks are required and CDC and state guidelines will be followed. We ask those attending the viewing to be patient, as a slight wait may occur.