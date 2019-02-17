The viewing for Barbara A. Podskoch will be held today, Monday, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. There will be an additional viewing from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Funeral Services will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, her Pastor, officiating.

The Confraternity of Christian Mothers of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will recite the Rosary on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. in the church.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Cemetery, Swoyersville.