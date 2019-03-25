EXETER — Barbara A. Soyka, 78, of Exeter, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Barbara was born on March 2, 1941, in Kingston. She was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Horwath) Soyka. She graduated from Wyoming Seminary in 1959 and went on to receive her bachelor's in education from Wilkes University and her master's in education from the University of Scranton. Also, during this time, she studied at Oxford and Dublin University.

Barbara led an active and fulfilling life. She was employed as an English teacher by Coughlin High School for 38 years and had a love for art and literature. She had a passion for gardening. She was a Master Gardener and was a member of the Back Mountain Bloomers. Barbara had a way with words and would always add humor to any of her presentations, which were frequently given at Penn State University. She was involved in various other organizations and projects in the area, which included the Wyoming Free Library and Misericordia University, which held a special place in her heart since she organized Shakespeare Garden.

Barbara was a woman of many talents, and she enjoyed many hobbies. She enjoyed traveling across the country and around the world — California, Italy, Australia, England and Ireland being among her favorites. She loved to share stories of the places and people she visited and was happy to share her experiences. She was an active learner and avid reader. She had a passion for music that was only deepened by her love of singing. She was an excellent baker and cook. She enjoyed hosting dinners for her friends and family, as well as, sharing her recipes and techniques.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Aunt Helen Soyka.

She is survived by a brother, John Soyka and his wife, JoAnn, of Ft. Myers, Fla.; aunt, Vera Horvat, of Yardley; niece, Ann and Phil Eckel, of Lake Ariel; cousins, Anne Marie Horgan and her husband, Paul; Susan Abramson and her husband, Rich; Tom Waivada and his wife, Mona; Ruth and Carol Renna, of Harding; best friends, Evelyn, Jessica and Melissa Pizano, of Exeter and Jill Bricnet, of San Diego, Calif.; as well as numerous cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston with Msgr. John J Sempa officiating.

Interment will be in the St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Exeter.

Friends may call 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made In Memory of Barbara Soyka to Misericordia University Development Office, 301 Lake St., Dallas.