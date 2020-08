HANOVER TWP. — Barbara A. Tabbit, 70, of Lower Askam section of Hanover Township, died Aug. 10, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Leon Tabbit. A Blessing Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke. Viewing and visitation hours will be Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.