Barbara Ann Baldo
1945 - 2020
MANSFIELD — Barbara Ann Baldo, 75, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 1, 1945, in Pittston, the daughter of Frank and Anna Zurla Massara. Barbara was the wife of Philip Baldo. She enjoyed painting, drawing, cooking and taking care of her family.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Massara.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Philip; sons, Philip (Kyla) Baldo, of Easton; and Peter Baldo, of Hoboken, N.J.; daughters, Christina Fry, of Tioga; and Santina (Joseph) Meloni, of Carbondale; brothers, Frank Massara, of Jensen Beach, Fla.; and Thomas Massara, of Exeter; and eight grandchildren, Ethan, Ellianna, Filippo, Giovanna, Evangelina, Maddalena, Vincenzo and Giada.

Friends and family are invited to call from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday in Wellsboro Bible Church, 45 East Ave., Wellsboro.

A memorial service will immediately follow at noon with the Rev. TJ Freeman, pastor, officiating.

Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery, Mansfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the Wellsboro Bible Church.

Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
August 4, 2020
Charlie and Ruth Ann Pineno
Friend
