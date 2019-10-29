HANOVER TWP. — Barbara Ann Barron, 72, of Hanover Township, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kingston Health Care Center Born June 4, 1947, in Wilkes-Barre Barbara was the daughter of the late Solon & Kathleen "Gruver" Fenner.

Barbara work at the Penn Foot Wear company.

Barbara was preceded in death by her Husband of 47 years, Joseph Barron, also by her sisters and brothers, Violet Coopey, Dorothy Fenner, Randy Fenner, Eugene Basher, Joey Basher, Bernard Basher. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Kim Barron, brother Solon J. Fenner Sr., sister Kathleen Skrzypkowski and numerous nieces And nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.