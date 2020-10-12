TUNKHANNOCK — Barbara Ann Hoskins, 56, of Tunkhannock, passed on Oct. 9, 2020, after a yearlong battle against glioblastoma brain cancer in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Norman H. Hoskins.

Barbara was born in Allentown to Joseph Appalucci and the late Eileen Demmy Appalucci on June 27, 1964. She graduated at Emmaus High school in 1982. She first attended East Stroudsburg University where she met her husband, Norman Hoskins, and got married on Oct. 16, 1987, at Saint Thomas Moore Church in Allentown. She went on to earn her bachelor's degree in English literature at Cedar Crest College in 1990.

Barbara was a stay at home mom for years to her three beautiful children, Rachel, Eileen and Michael. Once her children grew older, she started working for local doctor, Dr. McIntyre, at the front desk where she grew to know everyone in the community. Soon after she started to coach the Tunkhannock Tiger Sharks age group swim team for 12 years starting in 2001. During that time, she also taught swim lessons at the Tunkhannock High School and was involved in the lifeguarding program.

Barbara enjoyed a nice glass of wine, tanning in the sun by her pool, going to the beach, hosting pool parties, and having quality time with her friends and family.

In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by her daughters, Rachel Eiden and husband Jonathan, of Tunkhannock, Eileen Hoskins, of Lansdale; son, Michael Hoskins and husband Maurice, of Pittston; sisters, Carole Hanna and husband Tony, and Rosanne Appalucci, both of Alexandria, La.; sister-in-law, Bonnie Sibum and husband Herman, of Stroudsburg; niece, Sarah Appalucci, of Alexandria, La.; nephews, Alex Hanna and wife Megan, Nick Hanna, both of Alexandria, La., Max Sibum and wife Megan, of Stroudsburg; and grandsons, Isaac and Jonathan Hemingway and Dmitri Eiden.

In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by nephew, Jonathon Appalucci, of Alexandria, La.

The Hoskins and Appalucci family would like to extend deep appreciation to everyone for their love and support.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Community Bible Church, 327 State Rt. 92 S, Tunkhannock, PA 18657. The family asks that all attending adhere to social distancing and wear face coverings. Funerals services will be held privately.

Those of you who may wish to attend Barb's funeral service but are unable can join the family online for a livestreamed service at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com under Barbara Hoskins' tribute page.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Wyoming Country Cancer Society, P.O. Box 629, Tunkhannock, PA 18657, or American Cancer Society, 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.

