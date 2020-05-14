WILKES-BARRE — Barbara Ann Kosek, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre. Born Nov. 7, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late John and Lottie Drelick Jendrzejewski. Barbara was a 1961 graduate of Marymount High School, Wilkes-Barre. She was employed by Bell Telephone for several years and later worked as a case worker for the Department of Public Welfare. Barbara was also a volunteer at the Geisinger Clinic, Wilkes-Barre. She was a member of St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre, and volunteered to help with their food drives. Barbara was an accomplished artist, a wonderful mother, grandmother and sister. She was a great cook and baker, who usually hosted family celebrations and welcomed anyone who was introduced to her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kosek, in 1999; and sisters, Aline Furcon and Janet Jendrzejewski. Surviving is her daughter, Rebecca Powell and her husband, Tim, of Lebanon; son, Jason Kosek and his wife, Lili, of Gilbert, Ariz.; grandchildren, Fiona, Aidan, and Liam Poewell, and Wazhen, Jonas, and Audrey Kosek; sister, Joan Grinell, of Wilkes-Barre; brother, John Jendrzejewski, of Wilkes-Barre; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township, Deacon Bill Behm will be celebrant. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Family and friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.



