Barbara Ann Osick Jamiolkowski
WILKES-BARRE — Barbara Ann Osick Jamiolkowski, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home.

Born April 6, 1942, in Pringle, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth Thompson Osick.

Barbara was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was always willing to help anyone who needed it. She was an animal lover and her pets, Solo, Tiny, Angel, and Dallas, were always by her side. To say she treasured her family would be an understatement.

She loved going on vacations, drinking coffee, and going to the casino in past years. She also volunteered her time at her church, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

Her husband's family (in-laws) was her family. She spent as much time as she could with them.

She loved going shopping and seeing her grandsons play sports. She was their biggest fan. We will miss her antics, her stubbornness, her spunk. She was a warrior, battling epilepsy and dementia with a strong and vigorous heart.

Her son, John, was the apple of her eye. Her last words to him were, "I love you very much."

Barbara's last moments were spent surrounded by her family, in her sons arms.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 1989; and infant daughter, Barbara.

She will be sadly missed by her son, John Jamiolkowski, with whom she resided, and his wife, Sheila, of Wilkes-Barre; and grandsons, John III and Erek.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Parish, Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming. Friends may call Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until time of services.

Memorial donations may be made to the family to help cover final expenses.

The family gratefully thanks the doctors, nurses, and staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, specifically Dr. Keneth Koury and family doctor Michaelene Torbik, and the staff at Residential Hospice, especially nurse Connie.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish
Funeral services provided by
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
