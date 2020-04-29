WILKES-BARRE — Barbara Ann Pelchar, 82, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center of Wyoming Valley. Barbara was a victim of the COVID-19 virus.

Barbara was born July, 6, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre, to Joseph and Josephine Schappert. She was a devoted Catholic and loving wife, and mother of five children.

Barbara was a former director of the Holy Cross Polish National Church Committee.

Barbara was preceded in death by son, Francis Popko.

Surviving are her siblings, Joseph Schappert and family, of Kingston, Dorothy Piechota and family, of Livonia, Mich., Joan Ritz and family, of Farmington Hills, Mich., Richard Schappert and family, of Wilkes-Barre.

Barbara is survived by Carol Morris and family, of Nanticoke, Michael Popko, of Suffolk, Va., Marie Morgan and family, of Wapwallopen, Patricia Merges and family, of Mountain Top.

Due to the current restrictions arising from COVID-19 pandemic, a private gravesite service will be celebrated at St. Nicholas Cementary, Shavertown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Cross Polish National Church, 23 Sheridan St., Wilkes-Barre, 18702.