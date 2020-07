OLD FORGE — Services have been scheduled for Barbara Ann (DiBlasi) Peters, 74, Old Forge, who died March 24, 2020. A memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church, 174 Main St., Old Forge, with a luncheon at church to follow. Those unable to attend are invited to watch the service via Facebook. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.