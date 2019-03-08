KINGSTON — Barbara (Rosser) Boston, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Born Nov. 19, 1935, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late William and Lucille Cunningham Harrison.

Barbara was a 1953 graduate of Coughlin High School. She was employed by Wilkes-Barre General Hospital as a laboratory secretary from 1966 to 1996, retiring from full-time work. From 1996 to 2006, she enjoyed working part-time at the Anthracite News Stand, Wilkes-Barre, and did so until full retirement at age 75.

Barbara most enjoyed her family's annual vacations to Florida and family get-togethers. She was an avid reader and, for many years, annually volunteered at the Osterhout Library Book Sale event and also at the Westmore Church of Christ, Kingston, annual rummage sale.

On Jan. 29, 1955, she married Edward P. Rosser, with whom she had her five children.

Barbara married William Boston on July 2, 1988. They were married 25 years at the time of his death in 2013.

She was also preceded in death by her loving son, Joseph Rosser.

Surviving are her children, Barbara Rosser, of Port Orange, Fla., Edward Rosser Jr. and his wife, Lisa, of Mountain Top, Ms. Susan Mayeski, of Wilkes-Barre, and Lynn Dear, of Sparks, Nev.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brother Robert Harrison and his wife, Mary Ann, of Troy.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.