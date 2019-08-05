Barbara Eve Turpak (1934 - 2019)
DALLAS — Barbara Eve Turpak, 85, of Dallas, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at The Meadows Nursing Center.

Born in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Julie Cituk Blaskiewicz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Turpak, in 1992, and a brother, Joseph Blaskiewicz. Surviving are her daughters, Terri Turley, Patricia Brogna, Barbara Wasko, and Christina Kaplan, son, David Turpak, 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

In keeping with Barbara's wishes, there will be no immediate local services planned. Private Memorial Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
