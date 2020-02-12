PITTSTON TWP. — Barbara A. Staffaroni Granahan, 76, Pittston Township, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Charles P. Granahan, who passed away on May 16, 1995.

Born in Pittston, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Lucy Panunti Staffaroni. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Sears, Wilkes-Barre.

Barbara was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston, and a member of its Altar & Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Modern Lanes Women's League bowling for the Lady Birds. She enjoyed playing bocce ball, her weekly pinochle games with family and friends and also going to the casino.

Barbara was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who was cherished by her family and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her son, Charles Granahan Jr. and wife Lisa, West Wyoming; daughters Jodi Cegelka and husband Stanley, Pittston; Alicia McAndrew and husband Patrick, Jenkins Township; grandchildren Jordan and Tyler Cegelka, Parker and Dean McAndrew; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, John Buffi and sister, Marie Romano.

The funeral will be held at 8:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, from Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith), with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.