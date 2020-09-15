1/1
Barbara J. Haines
DALLAS — Barbara J. Haines, 74, of Poplar Street, Dallas, died on Monday morning, Sept. 14, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Catherine Frantz Carter. She graduated from Luzerne High School. She resided in Dallas since the 1970s.

Barbara was self-employed and owned Northeast Equipment. Earlier, she was the office manager at General Cigar. She was a loving wife and mother. She also loved animals, bowling, and yard and estate sales.

Preceding her in death are her brothers, Fred and Jerry.

Surviving are her husband, Joseph W., two sons, David, of Warrior Run, and Michael, of Dallas, many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Parish Church, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne, with Father Jarrod Waugh officiating.

Friends and relatives may call on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, following CDC guidelines of wearing a face covering and maintaining social distancing.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.hughbhughes.com.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish Church
Funeral services provided by
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
1 entry
September 15, 2020
All of my love and prayers to Michael and the Haines Family. God bless you and your family, and thinking of all you during this time. May she rest easy.
Michelle Luksh
Friend
