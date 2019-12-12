MONROE TWP. — Barbara J. Wall, 60, of Monroe Twp., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

Born in Noxen, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Romona Meeker Wall. She was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School, Class of 1976 and received her bachelors of education from Misericordia University. She continued her education and received her master's degree from Marywood University. Prior to her retirement she was employed as a Librarian at the Lake-Lehman Elementary School where she continued to read to the students on a monthly basis until her death.

She was a member of the Alderson United Methodist Church of Harveys Lake where she served as a lay leader. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Dallas Chapter #396, the Retired Teachers and the PASR and DKG. Barbara loved to sing and was a member of the Orpheus of Wilkes-Barre and sang in the Country Plus Band. She volunteered with Meals for Habitat and donated blood to the Red Cross for Plasmapheresis.

Barbara enjoyed traveling and some of her favorites were Gettysburg, Chincoteague, Virginia, Corning Glass, Casinos, Germany and her cruises to Alaska. She also enjoyed her monthly lunches with the retired teachers.

Surviving are her siblings, Eileen Goble and her husband Gene, Jenkins Township, Russ Wall and his wife Elaine, Monroe Township, Cynthia Trumbower and her husband Dave, Hunlock Creek, Amelia Hettesheimer and her husband Jesse, Monroe Township, Polly Weisenbacker and her husband Ken; 17 nieces and nephews; and 18 great-nieces and nephews. Was honorary mother to Paige Hettesheimer and guided many others with her wisdom.

A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday in the Alderson United Methodist Church, at the corner of Kunkle Road and Lakeside Drive, Harvey's Lake, with the Pastor Val Rommel officiating.

Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday in the church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Medical Oncology Associates Prescription Assistance Fund 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.