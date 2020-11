HANOVER TWP. — Barbara Jane Kaminski, of Hanover Township, died Nov. 22, 2020. Surviving is her husband, James Kaminski. Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday in Firwood United Methodist Church, 399 Old River Road, Wilkes-Barre. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Masks required. Arrangements by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., Wilkes-Barre.