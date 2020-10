WILKES-BARRE — Barbara Jean Ceklosky, 77, lifetime resident of the North End neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre, died Oct. 1, 2020. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Monday in the Parish of Saint Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may join the family for visitation directly at church Monday from 10:30 a.m. until Mass time. The North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., is honored to care for Miss Ceklosky and her family at this time.